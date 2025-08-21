SBI PO Prelims 2025: Result date, expected cut-off, scorecard download and mains exam updates SBI PO Prelims 2025: The State Bank of India conducted the preliminary examination for the recruitment of Probationary Officers to fill 541 vacancies on August 2, 4, and 5. The test featured 100 questions carrying 100 marks and was scheduled for a duration of one hour.

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to declare the results of the Probationary Officers (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025 soon on its official website- sbi.co.in. While the bank has not confirmed the exact release date and time, the official information bulletin indicated that the results would likely be announced in the second half of August or early September 2025.

The SBI PO prelims exam was conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025, across the country. This recruitment drive aims to fill 541 vacancies for probationary officers.

How to check SBI PO Prelims Result 2025?

Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to access their scorecards using their registration number/roll number and date of birth/password. To check the result-

Visit the official website sbi.co.in

Click on the link “SBI PO Prelims Result 2025”

Enter your login details (registration/roll number and DOB/password)

Submit and view your result

Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates qualifying the prelims will be issued admit cards for the mains examination.

Expected cut-off marks for SBI PO Prelims 2025

The cut-off marks for the prelims exam will be officially released a few days after the results. However, the expected cut-off (out of 100 marks) is-

General: 68

OBC: 65

EWS: 64

SC: 59

ST: 53

These figures may vary slightly (±3 marks) depending on the final results.

Key highlights of SBI PO Prelims 2025

Conducting body: State Bank of India (SBI)

Exam Name: SBI PO 2025

Vacancies: 541

Exam Dates: August 2, 4, and 5, 2025

Result Date: Expected in August or September 2025

Official Website: sbi.co.in

What’s next?

SBI has advised candidates to visit its website regularly for timely updates about the result announcement, official cut-offs, and instructions for the mains stage of the examination process.