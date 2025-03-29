SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 released on sbi.co.in, know how to check Junior Associate marks sbi.co.in result: Candidates can check and download their SBI Clerk Prelims result, and those who have qualified the exam are now eligible to appear for the Mains exam.

SBI results 2025: State Bank of India on Friday released SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their SBI Junior Associate result 2025 from the official website-- sbi.co.in. To download the JA marks, candidates are required to enter their registration number and date of birth.

SBI Clerk prelims exam 2025 was conducted on February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025. Over 19 lakh students appeared for the exam and those who have cleared the Prelims stage will now attempt the Mains exam. SBI Clerk question paper had three section-: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

SBI Clerk Result 2025: How to download

Go to the official website at sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on the 'Career' tab Now, click on the result link that reads, "Recruitment in Clerical Cadre in SBI Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION HELD IN FEBRUARY 2025 (Phase-I)" A new login window will open Login using your registration number and password. The SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 Result will appear on your screen Check and download the result Save it for future references

Along with the result, SBI has also announced the Mains cut off marks. Those who meet the cut off set as per their categories are eligible to appear for the Mains exam.

SBI Clerk Mains exam date 2025

The Mains examination is the second stage of the selection process of the Clerk recruitment. As per the official notice, SBI Clerk recruitment 2025 Mains exam will ne held on April 10 and 12. The call letters for this stage will be issued separately. The official website reads, “Tentative dates for Main Exam are 10.04.2025 & 12.04.2025. Call Letters for successful candidates in Preliminary exam will be issued by 02.04.2025.”

SBI Clerk Mains exam will be held for a total of 200 marks. The question paper will include topics like General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning and Computer Ability, General/Financial Awareness.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies.