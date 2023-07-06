SAMS Odisha plus two admission 2023 merit list out on samsodisha.gov.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SAMS Odisha plus two admission 2023 merit list released on samsodisha.gov.in.

SAMS Odisha plus two merit list 2023: The merit list for plus two admissions has been released today, July 6, by the Student Academic Management System (SAMS). All those who applied for admission to the class 12th exam for the academic year 2023-2024 can download the merit list from the official website of SAMS - samsodisha.gov.in.

SAMS odisha plus 2 merit list 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of SAMS - samsodisha.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'SAMS odisha plus 2 merit list 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials and click on the submit button SAMS Odisha plus 2 merit list 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save SAMS Odisha plus 2 merit list 2023 for future reference

According to the latest updates, students can report and upload their documents for the selected school from July 7 to July 13 up to 6 pm. The second merit list will be released on July 19 by 11.30 am and the spot selection merit list will be uploaded on July 27. The classes for the academic year 2023-24 will start in August.

Students will be able to apply for re-verification of their results. The intimation in this regard will be published on the official website in due course of time. Students will have to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- for re-verification and Rs. 600/- will be charged if a student need to obtain scanned copies of answer keys and re-verification. For more latest updates, students have been advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.