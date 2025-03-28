RSKMP MP Board Results 2025 for 5th, and 8th announced, direct link here RSKMP MP Board Results 2025 have been declared for classes 5th, and 8th. Students and parents can access their results by visiting the official website, rskmp.in. Check direct link, pass percentage, how to download, and other details here.

RSKMP MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2025: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) has announced the results of the class 5th and 8th on its website. Students and parents who were eagerly waiting for the MP Board Class 5th 8th exam 2024-25 results can download results on the official website, rskmp.in.

The Class 8 and Class 5 RSKMP exams took place from February 24 to March 5 and February 24 to March 1, respectively. The exams kicked off with the first language papers, which included Hindi, English, Urdu, and Marathi. To pass the MP Board 5th and 8th exams 2025, students need to secure at least 33% marks in all subjects. The result link is now live on the official website. Students can check their RSKMP MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2025 scores on the official website.

In order to download RSKMP board 5th, and 8th results, students are required to enter their roll codes and roll numbers in the result login window on the official website, rskmp. in. Students can follow the easy steps given below to download MP Board Class 5th 8th Result 2025.

How to download MP Board Class 5th 8th Result 2025?

Visit the official website, rskmp.in.

Click on the 'MP Board Class 5th 8th Result 2025 link' available on the homepage.

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

MP Board Class 5th 8th Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download MP Board Class 5th 8th Result 2025 and save it for future reference.

