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  4. Rskmp.in 5th, 8th results 2026 websites: Where will Class 5, 8 results be announced

Rskmp.in 5th, 8th results 2026 websites: Where will Class 5, 8 results be announced

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

Rskmp.in 5th, 8th results 2026 links: RSKMP Class 5, 8 results links are - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. The students can download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard on the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.

Check RSKMP 5th, 8th exam results 2026 at rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result
Check RSKMP 5th, 8th exam results 2026 at rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result Image Source : rskmp.in
New Delhi:

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) Class 5, 8 results websites are - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. The RSKMP 5th, 8th exam results will be announced at 11:30 am today. The students who had appeared for RSKMP 5th, 8th exams can check the results on the official websites -  rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 Live Updates: MP Class 5, 8 results at rskmp.in; websites, direct link 

Rskmp.in 5th, 8th results 2026 websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. 

The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result 
  • Click on RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link 
  • Use Samagra ID or Roll Number as the required login credentials 
  • RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard will contain candidates' name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.  

 

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