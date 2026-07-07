RSKMP 5th, 8th supplementary results 2026 at rskmp.in; check result time, direct links

Bhopal:

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) will announce Class 5, 8 supplementary exams results 2026 today, July 7. The RSKMP 5th, 8th supplementary exams results are scheduled to be announced at 2 pm. The students who had appeared for RSKMP 5th, 8th supplementary exams can check the results on the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. The RSKMP 5th, 8th supplementary exams scorecard PDF login credentials are - Samagra ID or Roll Number.

How to download RSKMP 5th, 8th supplementary scorecard at rskmp.in

The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th supplementary scorecard PDF. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 supplementary scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on supplementary scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th supplementary scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th supplementary scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result

Click on RSKMP 5th, 8th supplementary scorecard PDF link

Use Samagra ID or Roll Number as the required login credentials

RSKMP 5th, 8th supplementary scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save 5th, 8th supplementary scorecard PDF and take a print out.

RSKMP 5th, 8th supplementary scorecard will contain candidates' name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.

How to download RSKMP 5th, 8th supplementary scorecard PDF via Digilocker

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download RSKMP 5th, 8th supplementary scorecard PDF via Digilocker. To download RSKMP 5th, 8th supplementary scorecard PDF, download Digilokcer app from Google playstore and enter your login credentials. Now, click on RSKMP 5th, 8th supplementary scorecard PDF link. RSKMP 5th, 8th supplementary scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save RSKMP 5th, 8th supplementary scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Download Digilocker app from Google Playstore

Login with your required credentials

Now, click on RSKMP 5th, 8th supplementary scorecard PDF link

RSKMP 5th, 8th supplementary scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save RSKMP 5th, 8th supplementary scorecard PDF and take a print out.

RSKMP 5th, 8th pass marks

The students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and 33 per cent overall to clear RSKMP 5th, 8th supplementary exams.

For details on RSKMP 5th, 8th supplementary results 2026, please visit the official website - rskmp.in.

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