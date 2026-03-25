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  4. RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 time: When will rskmp.in Class 5, 8 exam results be out?

RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 time: When will rskmp.in Class 5, 8 exam results be out?

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 time: RSKMP Class 5, 8 exam results 2026 time is 11:30 am. The students can check RSKMP 5th, 8th results on the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.

Check RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 time.
Check RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 time. Image Source : PTI File Photo/ Shutterstock.
New Delhi:

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) Class 5, 8 exam results 2026 time is 11:30 am. RSKMP Class 5, 8 results once announced, will be available at  rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. The students who had appeared for RSKMP 5th, 8th exams can check the results on the official websites -  rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 Live Updates: MP Class 5, 8 results at rskmp.in; websites, direct link    

  The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

Visit the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result 

Click on RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link 
Use Samagra ID or Roll Number as the required login credentials 
RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
Save 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard will contain candidates' name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.     

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