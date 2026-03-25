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  4. RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 date and time: When will MP Class 5, 8 results be out?

RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 date and time: When will MP Class 5, 8 results be out?

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 date and time: RSKMP Class 5, 8 results will be announced at 11:30 am. RSKMP Class 5, 8 exam results once announced, students can check at rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.

RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 date and time.
RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 date and time. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) Class 5, 8 results 2026 will be announced at 11:30 am today, March 25. RSKMP Class 5, 8 results once announced, will be available at  rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. The students who had appeared for RSKMP 5th, 8th exams can check the results on the official websites -  rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.  

The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

Visit the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result 

Click on RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link 
Use Samagra ID or Roll Number as the required login credentials 
RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
Save 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard will contain candidates' name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details. 

 

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