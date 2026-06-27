'Remaining 13%' urge CBSE to release 12th revaluation result amid ongoing college admissions

New Delhi:

The Central Board on Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday, June 21 released the Class 12 revaluation result 2026 for 87 per cent students, while the remaining 13 per cent is yet to get their revaluation result. As college admission, including Delhi University UG admission has been started, the students have urged CBSE to release their revaluation result as they are missing the college admission deadline.

The students have shared their concern on micro blogging platform - X. A CBSE 12th student in a post on X said, "CBSE Re-evaluation 2026 results are out for 87% students since 21st June, but many candidates like me are still facing "Under Process" status. Delay is causing massive anxiety as college admission deadlines are closing in. Please expedite."

When will CBSE 12th revaluation result for remaining 13% to be out?

As per CBSE, the outcomes are being released in a phased manner, with over 87 per cent of the total applications received being declared on June 21. The outcomes of the remaining applications will be made available in phases and the entire process is expected to be completed soon. You may see the status of your application at results.digilocker.gov.in.

How to download CBSE 12th re-evaluation marksheets at results.digilocker.gov.in

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

On the homepage, look for the option for CBSE 12th re-evaluation Board Results.

Click on this option.

Enter the required details and submit.

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

How to download CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

The students can check and download the Class 12th re-evaluation scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 12 re-evaluation scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation scorecard PDF and take a printout.

Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation scorecard pdf link

Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard via UMANG app

Download UMANG app from Google Playstore Enter the login credentials - registration number/ mobile number Select CBSE 12th re-evaluation marksheet PDF link CBSE 12th re-evaluation marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen Save CBSE 12th re-evaluation marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2026, please visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

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