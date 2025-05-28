RBSE Rajasthan Board Result 2025 OUT: Girls outperform boys, 2,77,229 female students achieve first division RBSE Rajasthan Board Result 2025 has been declared. Students can download their marksheets by visiting the official website of RBSE. Check the latest updates here.

New Delhi:

The wait for more than 10 lakh students is finally over. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the result of the class 10th board exam 2025. This year, the overall pass percentage for the RBSE Rajasthan Board exam 2025 is 93.60%, showing a slight improvement from last year’s results.

Girls outshine boys

According to the data, a total of 10,71,460 students appeared for the exam out of 10,94,186 registered students. Among them, 5,75,554 were male students and 5,18,632 were female students. Girls outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 94.08%, while the pass percentage for boys was 93.16%.

More than 4 lakh secure first division

Additionally, more than 4,00,000 students secured a first division in the RBSE Rajasthan Class 10 board exam; of these, 2,69,141 were male students and 2,77,229 were female students. Students can download RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th board exam results by visiting the offical website of RBSE -rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to download RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th result online?

Visit the official website of RBSE - rajresults.nic.in.

Navigate to the link for 'RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 results 2025'.

It will redirect you to a login window.

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other details.

The RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 results for 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save the RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 results for 2025 for future reference.

How to download RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th result via Digilocker?

1. Visit the official Digilocker website or download the Digilocker app on your phone.

2. Log in using your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number.

3. Navigate to the "Education" section.

4. Select the Secondary Education Board of Rajasthan.

5. To download your digital marksheet, enter your roll number.