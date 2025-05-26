RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th result to be released today, when and where to download RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th result will be declared today, May 26. All those who appeared for the RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th exam can download their results by entering roll number, and date of birth. Check time, how to download, websites, and other important updates.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer, is set to announce the Class 8 board exam results. Students and parents can download the RBSE Rajasthan Board 8 results through the official websites of RBSE - rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajresults.nic.in, and rajeduboard. rajasthan. gov. in. According to the official announcement, the RBSE 8 results will be declared during a press conference scheduled for 5 pm. Education Minister Madan Diwar will announce the Class 8 board exam results at the press conference. Following this, the link to the RBSE Rajasthan Board 8 results will be activated on the official website. Once the link is activated, students will be able to download their results using their roll number and date of birth on the login page.

During the press conference, the pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, gender- wise pass percentage, and names of the toppers will be shared. This year, the Rajasthan Board conducted the Class 8 exams from April 7 to 17 across the state, with around 12 lakh students appearing for the exam. To pass, students are required to score at least 33% marks in each subject as well as overall. Those who do not achieve the minimum marks will be declared failed and may need to repeat the academic year. The scorecard will display subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and pass/fail status.

Last year, a total of 12, 50, 12,50,800 students appeared for the Rajasthan Board 8 exam, of which 11, 97, 11,97,321 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 95. 95.71 per cent. The pass percentage for girls was 96. 39%, while boys recorded 95.14%.

How to download the Rajasthan Board 8 result 2025?

Visit the official websites of RBSE,rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajresults.nic.in, and rajeduboard. rajasthan. gov. in.

Click on the 'RBSE 8th Class Result 2025' link.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your roll number, select your district, and input the captcha code.

Click on the 'search' button to view your result.

Download and save the Rajasthan Board 8 result 2025 for future reference.

Details on scorecards:

Roll Number

Father's Name

Mother's Name

Subject Name

Subject-wise marks in Theory

Subject-wise marks in Practical

Total Marks in Subject

Total Marks Obtained

Grade/Division

Pass/Fail status