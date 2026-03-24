RBSE 10th result 2026: How to download scorecard via App

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) matric, Class 10 exam result 2026 is available now on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Apart from the RBSE 10th result websites, the students can check the matric exam result via App.

How to check RBSE 10th result 2026 via App

The RBSE result app is available on the Google Playstore. The students can download the BSER result app from the playstore. To download RBSE 10th scorecard, students need to tab the result tab on the app and enter the required login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. RBSE Class 10 scorecard will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download BSER 10th scorecard 2026 at rajresults.nic.in

The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Click on BSER 10th scorecard 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RBSE 10th scorecard 2026 PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.

How to download RBSE 10th scorecard 2026 PDF via Digilocker

The students can download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF using Digilocker. To download BSER 10th scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 10 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your BSER 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on Rajasthan Board 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.