RBSE 10th Result 2023 Date, time soon at rajresults.nic.in; Steps to download marksheet

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE will soon declare the Rajasthan 10th Result 2023. Students who have appeared for the Class 10th board examination can check their RBSE 10th Result 2023 through the official website of rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. To access and download the RBSE 10th marksheet statement, students will have to log in with their roll number.

The RBSE 10th Result 2023 will be announced by state education minister BD Kalla through the press conference. To qualify the RBSE Class 10th exam, students will have to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject and in aggregate.

Rajasthan Class 10th Result 2023: How to Check?

Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the 'RBSE 10th Result 2023' link on the homepage Next, enter your roll number, date of birth and submit RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download the result PDF and take a printout for future reference.

RBSE 12th Result 2023 Declared Last Week

RBSE declared the Rajasthan Board Class 12th results 2023 last week. The overall pass percentage in the 12th Arts stream is recorded at 92.35 percent. Which is 3.98 percent less than last year. Where the Jodhpur district recorded the highest result, Pratapgarh marked the lowest result.