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  4. Rajya Shiksha Kendra, RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 time deferred; now at 1:30 PM

Rajya Shiksha Kendra, RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 time deferred; now at 1:30 PM

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 time postponed: The RSKMP 5th, 8th results will now be announced at 1:30 PM. RSKMP 5th, 8th exam results once released, will be available on the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.

Check Rajya Shiksha Kendra, RSKMP 5th, 8th results time.
Check Rajya Shiksha Kendra, RSKMP 5th, 8th results time. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) Class 5, 8 results 2026 time has been deferred. The RSKMP 5th, 8th results will now be announced at 1:30 PM. RSKMP 5th, 8th exam results once released, will be available on the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 Live Updates: MP Class 5, 8 results at rskmp.in; websites, direct link  

How to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard at  rskmp.in 

The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result 
  • Click on RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link 
  • Use Samagra ID or Roll Number as the required login credentials 
  • RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard will contain candidates' name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.     

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