Rajya Shiksha Kendra, RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 time deferred; now at 1:30 PM

New Delhi:

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) Class 5, 8 results 2026 time has been deferred. The RSKMP 5th, 8th results will now be announced at 1:30 PM. RSKMP 5th, 8th exam results once released, will be available on the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 Live Updates: MP Class 5, 8 results at rskmp.in; websites, direct link

How to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard at rskmp.in

The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result

Click on RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link

Use Samagra ID or Roll Number as the required login credentials

RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard will contain candidates' name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.