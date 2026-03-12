Rajasthan RTE lottery admission result 2026 out at rajpsp.nic.in; how to check

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Education Department has declared the RTE lottery admission result 2026-27. The candidates can check the RTE lottery admission result 2026 on the official website - rajpsp.nic.in. Over 6.3 lakh students have applied for admission to private schools under the Right to Education Act.

The students can follow these steps to check the RTE lottery admission result 2026 on the official website - rajpsp.nic.in. To check RTE lottery admission result 2026, visit the official website - rajpsp.nic.in and click on School Admission Status or Centralized Lottery Result-School Wise. Select the By School Option and choose District, Block, Gram Panchayat/ ULB, Village/ Ward from the list. Enter the captcha code and click on search to see the list of selected students.

Visit the official website - rajpsp.nic.in

Click on RTE lottery admission result 2026 link

Now, click on School Admission Status or Centralized Lottery Result-School Wise

Select the By School Option and then choose District, Block, Gram Panchayat from the list

Enter the captcha code now

Click on search to see the list of selected students.

The first round of reporting is from March 13 to 21, parents must visit the allotted school within given time.

Documents required

The list of documents required for the RTE lottery admission process are -

Income certificate Domicile certificate

Caste certificate

Birth certificate (age proof)

BPL card (if applicable).

Who is eligible?

Children who meet specific age and residency criteria are eligible for Rajasthan EWS admission 2026 under the RTE act. According to the new education policy, students applying for class 1 admission should be at least six years old. Additionally, the child should be between the age group of six to seven years for admission to class 1. Notably, RTE admissions are a one-time opportunity, if a child not selected in the current session, they won't be eligible in future years.

For details on RTE lottery admission result 2026, please visit the official website - rajpsp.nic.in.