Rajasthan RBSE Board 2025: Class 10th, 12th results to be out on this date, how to download Rajasthan RBSE Board 2025 10th, 12th results will be announced soon. Students who are awaiting the results can download their marksheets using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check details here.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce classes 10th, and 12th results. Students who appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2025 can download their online marksheets by visiting the official website of RBSE — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

According to the media reports, RBSE Class 12th results are expected to be declared between May 20 and 30 and for Class 10th from June 10 to 15. This year, over 11.22 lakh students registered for the Class 10 exams, while more than 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams across various streams.

The Rajasthan Board conducted the class 10th and 12th exams between March and April, with the Class 12 Business Studies exam rescheduled due to a paper leak. Regular and private candidates completed their Class 12 practical in January and February of 2025, respectively.

In order to download Rajasthan RBSE Board 2025 Result, students are required to use their roll number and other details on the login page. Once results are out, students can follow the simple steps to download their digital marksheets.

RBSE Rajasthan board class 10th, 12th results 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website of RBSE - rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the relevant results - RBSE Rajasthan board class 10th results or RBSE Rajasthan board class 12th results.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to roll number, date of birth and others.

RBSE Rajasthan board class 10th, 12th results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save RBSE Rajasthan board class 10th, 12th results 2025 for future reference.

What happens if you fail?

Students will have the opportunity to take RBSE Class 10 supplementary exams if they fail one or two subjects in the Class 10 exams. RBSE Class 10 supplementary exams are expected to be conducted in September 2025. Following the announcement of the results, students must finish the application process in order to register for the supplementary exams. For more details, visit the official website of RBSE.