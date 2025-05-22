Rajasthan BSER Ajmer Board 12th Result 2025 releasing today, when and where to download Rajasthan BSER Ajmer Board 12th Result 2025 will be released today, May 22. Students who appeared for the class 12th board exam can download their results by visiting the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, is set to announce the class 12th board exam today, May 22. The board will release all streams ( (Science, Commerce and Arts) results at the same time. According to the official information, the results will be released at 5 pm. Students who appeared for the Rajasthan BSER Ajmer Class 12 Board exam can download their results by visiting the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result announcement will be made by the Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and the board officials via a press conference scheduled at 5 pm. Following this, the scorecard link will be activated on the official website. Once declared, students can access their marksheets at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in using their roll number.

This year, the exams were conducted from March 6 to April 9, 2025, at various exam centres across the state, wherein 8,93,616 students registered for the Class 12 exams this year. Out of the total number of students, 2,73,984 were from the science stream, 28,250 students were from commerce, and 5,87,475 students were from the Arts.

RBSE 12th Result 2025: How to download the Rajasthan Board 12th online?

Visit the official website of RBSE - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'RBSE Senior Secondary Result 2025'.

Select respective stream result link - Science, Commerce, or Arts.

Enter your roll number, and submit.

Your Rajasthan Board 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for temporary use.

RBSE 12th Result 2025: How to download the Rajasthan Board 12th online via SMS?

Science:

Open your message box.

Type message in this format: Type RJ12S.

Send it to 5676750 or 56263.

You will receive SMS of your result on your number.

Arts:

Open your message box.

Type message in this format: Type RJ12A

Send it to 5676750 or 56263

You will receive your result status as a reply.

Commerce: