Rajasthan Board 10th result 2026: Minimum marks to clear BSER matric exam

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the matric, Class 10 exam result today, March 20. The students who had appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exam can check the result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, once released. BSER matric exam was held between February 12 and February 28.

Minimum pass marks

With the Rajasthan Board 10th result is going to announce shortly, students are looking for the pass marks of the matric exam. The students should know they must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject.

The BSER 10th result 2026 once released, the scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Click on BSER 10th scorecard 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RBSE 10th scorecard 2026 PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.

How to download RBSE 10th scorecard 2026 PDF via Digilocker

The students can download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF using Digilocker. To download BSER 10th scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 10 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your BSER 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to check BSER 10th result 2026 vis SMS

The students can check BSER 10th result 2026 vis SMS following these steps. To check RBSE 10th result, type RJ10 [Your Roll Number] and send it to 5676750 or 56263.

For details on Rajasthan Board 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.