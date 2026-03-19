Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. Rajasthan Board 10th result 2026 Live Updates: RBSE matric result at rajresults.nic.in tomorrow; direct link
 Live now

Rajasthan Board 10th result 2026 Live Updates: RBSE matric result at rajresults.nic.in tomorrow; direct link

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

RBSE 10th result 2026 Live: RBSE Class 10 result once released, the scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Know how to download BSER 10th scorecard PDF.

RBSE 10th result 2026 Live: Check BSER matric result at rajresults.nic.in.
RBSE 10th result 2026 Live: Check BSER matric result at rajresults.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the matric, Class 10 exam result on Friday, March 20. The RBSE Class 10 result once released, the scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Over 10.68 lakh (10,68,078) students applied to appear for RBSE Class 10 exam 2026 this year, the exam was held at 6,195 centres across the state. BSER matric exam held between February 12 and 28, 2026. 

The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in 
  • Click on BSER 10th scorecard 2026 PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.     

Live updates : RBSE 10th result 2026 Live: How to download BSER matric scorecard at rajresults.nic.in

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 1:31 PM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download BSER matric, 10th scorecard PDF

    RBSE 10th result websites are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 1:30 PM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF

    RBSE 10th result websites are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 1:29 PM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSER 10th result links

    BSER 10th result links are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 1:29 PM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 10th result websites

    RBSE 10th result websites are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 1:27 PM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 10th result date 2026

    The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the matric, Class 10 exam result on March 20. The Rajasthan Board Class 10 result 2026 once released, it will be available on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
Rbse Rajasthan Board Rajasthan Board Of Secondary Education Bser Exam Result
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\