Rajasthan Board 10th result 2026 Live Updates: RBSE matric result at rajresults.nic.in tomorrow; direct link

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the matric, Class 10 exam result on Friday, March 20. The RBSE Class 10 result once released, the scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Over 10.68 lakh (10,68,078) students applied to appear for RBSE Class 10 exam 2026 this year, the exam was held at 6,195 centres across the state. BSER matric exam held between February 12 and 28, 2026.

The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.