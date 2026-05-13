PSEB Punjab Board 12th merit list 2026 at pseb.ac.in: How to download Class 12 toppers list

Amritsar:

The PSEB Punjab Board 12th merit list pdf is available for download on the official website - pseb.ac.in. The students can check and download PSEB 12th toppers list PDF on the official portal - pseb.ac.in.

To download PSEB 12th toppers list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - pseb.ac.in and click on PSEB Class 12 toppers list PDF link. PSEB Punjab Board 12th merit list PDF will be available for download, save PSEB 12th merit list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in Click on PSEB 12th merit list PDF link PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 toppers list PDF will be available for download Save PSEB 12th toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download PSEB 12th scorecard at pseb.ac.in

The students can check and download PSEB Punjab Board 12th scorecard on the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save PSEB Punjab Board 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in Click on PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 scorecard PDF link Use registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials PSEB 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen Save PSEB Punjab Board 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download PSEB 12th scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com

Visit the alternative website - indiaresults.com

Click on PSEB Punjab Board 12th scorecard PDF link

Enter registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the login credentials

PSEB Punjab Board 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download

Save PSEB Punjab Board matric, 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

PSEB 12th result via SMS: How to check

Open the message application on your phone

Type a message following format: PB12 Roll No

Forward it to 5676750

PSEB 12th result 2026 will be sent to the same phone number shortly.

PSEB 12th scorecard via Digilocker: How to download

PSEB Punjab Board 12th scorecard will be available for download via Digilocker. Here's how to download -

Download Digilocker app from Google Playstore Login with your required credentials Now, click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link PSEB 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download Save PSEB Punjab Board 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

PSEB 12th passing marks

Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate and in each subject to clear Class 12 exam.

For details on PSEB 12th exam result 2026, please visit the official website - pseb.ac.in.