PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2025 to be out tomorrow, how to download PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2025 will be announced tomorrow, May 16. All those who are awaiting the Punjab Board class 10th results can download their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check details.

New Delhi:

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has confirmed the date and time of the class 10th board exam results. According to the official announcement, the class 10th results will be live at the official website after 2.30 PM tomorrow, May 16. Students who took the exam can download their marksheets using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The results announcements will be made through a press conference. After which, the link to the online results will be active on the official website, pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab School Education Board conducted the PSEB class 10 exam 2025 from March 10 to April 4, 2025, with around 2.81 lakh students participating. Once the results are announced, students can download their provisional marksheets by following the easy steps below.

How to download PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2025?

Visit the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2025'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details.

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

How to download PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2025 via SMS?

Open SMS application on your phone.

Type a message in this format: PB10 Roll Number (for example: PB10 12345678)

Forward it to the '5676750'.

You will receive PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2025 status as reply on your phone.

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2025: Details mentioned on marksheets