OJEE Results 2025 expected to be declared today, when and where to download OJEE Results 2025 will be declared today, June 10. All those who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards using their application number, and other details on the login page. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Department of Skill Development & Technical Education, Government of Odisha, is set to declare the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) results today, June 10, at 5.30 pm, as per media reports. All those who appeared for the OJEE 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website of OJEE - ojee.nic.in. The results will be formally announced by the state Minister of Skill Development and Technical Education at a press conference at the 3rd Floor Auditorium Hall, SCTE&VT, Behind Governor House, Bhubaneswar, as per media reports. Following this, the link to the results will be activated on the official website. Once results are declared, students can download OJEE Results by visiting the official website- ojee.nic.in. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download OJEE Results 2025.

OJEE Results 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website - ojee.nic.in.

Click on 'OJEE Results 2025'.

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your details such as application number, password and others.

OJEE Results 2025 will appear on screen.

Download OJEE Results 2025 and save it for future reference.

OJEE 2025 exams were conducted between May 2 to 12, through Computer Based Test (CBT) for admission to B.Pharm / B.Sc Nursing / Post B.Sc Nursing / Post Diploma Nursing/ M.Sc Nursing/MCA /M.Sc(Comp. Science)/ MBA / Integrated MBA / B. CAT /M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha. The exam was held in three shifts for two hours.

