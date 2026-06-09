OJEE result 2026 OUT at ojee.nic.in; 62,000 secure ranks

Bhubaneswar:

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE result 2026) has been declared, the candidates can check and download OJEE scorecard PDF on the official website - ojee.nic.in. Around 62,000 candidates have secured ranks in OJEE. OJEE was held from May 4 to 10.

How to download OJEE scorecard PDF at ojee.nic.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download OJEE scorecard PDF. To download OJEE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - ojee.nic.in and click on OJEE scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, password. OJEE scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save OJEE scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ojee.nic.in

Click on OJEE scorecard PDF link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

OJEE scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save OJEE scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

OJEE scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

OJEE Merit List 2026

MTech - Swagat Kumar Behura

MBA - Tribikram Pradhan

MCA/ MSc - Naren Patra

BPharm - Subhranshu Sutar

LE-Tech (Diploma) - Arun Kumar Jena

LE-Tech (BSc) - Suraj Kumar Jha

Integrated MBA - Shreemayee Panigrahi

MPharm - Shyamsundar Behera

BArch - Sai Arya Anushka Nayak

BCAT - Dev Mandal.

How to download OJEE topper list PDF at ojee.nic.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download OJEE merit list PDF on the official website - ojee.nic.in. To download OJEE toppers list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - ojee.nic.in and click on toppers list PDF link. OJEE toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save OJEE topper list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ojee.nic.in Click on OJEE topper list PDF link OJEE topper list PDF will be available for download on the screen Save OJEE topper list PDF and take a print out.

For details on OJEE result 2026, please visit the official website - ojee.nic.in.