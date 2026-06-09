OJEE result 2026 OUT at ojee.nic.in; 62,000 secure ranks

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE result 2026) has been declared, the candidates can check and download OJEE scorecard PDF on the official website - ojee.nic.in. Around 62,000 candidates have secured ranks in OJEE. OJEE was held from May 4 to 10.
How to download OJEE scorecard PDF at ojee.nic.in
The candidates can follow these steps to download OJEE scorecard PDF. To download OJEE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - ojee.nic.in and click on OJEE scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, password. OJEE scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save OJEE scorecard PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website - ojee.nic.in
- Click on OJEE scorecard PDF link
- Use application number, password as the required login credentials
- OJEE scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save OJEE scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
OJEE scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.
OJEE Merit List 2026
- MTech - Swagat Kumar Behura
- MBA - Tribikram Pradhan
- MCA/ MSc - Naren Patra
- BPharm - Subhranshu Sutar
- LE-Tech (Diploma) - Arun Kumar Jena
- LE-Tech (BSc) - Suraj Kumar Jha
- Integrated MBA - Shreemayee Panigrahi
- MPharm - Shyamsundar Behera
- BArch - Sai Arya Anushka Nayak
- BCAT - Dev Mandal.
How to download OJEE topper list PDF at ojee.nic.in
The candidates can follow these steps to download OJEE merit list PDF on the official website - ojee.nic.in. To download OJEE toppers list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - ojee.nic.in and click on toppers list PDF link. OJEE toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save OJEE topper list PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website - ojee.nic.in
- Click on OJEE topper list PDF link
- OJEE topper list PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save OJEE topper list PDF and take a print out.
For details on OJEE result 2026, please visit the official website - ojee.nic.in.