Live Odisha 10th Result 2025: BSE Odisha to announce matric results today, when and where to download Odisha 10th Result 2025 will be declared today, May 2. Students who eagerly waiting for the matric results are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, will announce class 10 (matriculation) exam results today, May 2. Students who appeared for Odisha 10th exam 2025 can download their results using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page, available on bseodisha.ac.in. This year, over 5 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exam, which was held from February 21 to March 6, 2025, across 3,133 exam centres in the state. The announcement of the results will be made through a press conference. Students will be able to download BSE odisha class 10 results from 6 pm onwards at bseodisha.ac.in. Stay tuned to this live blog for BSE odisha Matric Class 10 Result updates.