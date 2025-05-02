Advertisement
Odisha 10th Result 2025 will be declared today, May 2. Students who eagerly waiting for the matric results are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, will announce class 10 (matriculation) exam results today, May 2. Students who appeared for Odisha 10th exam 2025 can download their results using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page, available on bseodisha.ac.in. This year, over 5 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exam, which was held from February 21 to March 6, 2025, across 3,133 exam centres in the state. The announcement of the results will be made through a press conference. Students will be able to download BSE odisha class 10 results from 6 pm onwards at bseodisha.ac.in. Stay tuned to this live blog for BSE odisha Matric Class 10 Result updates.

 

Live updates :BSE Odisha Matric 10th Result 2025

  • 2:27 PM (IST)May 02, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will i be able to download Odisha class 10 marksheets?

    Board of Secondary Education (BSE) president Srikant Tarai informed that the results will be available online on the BSE website from 6 pm onwards.

  • 2:25 PM (IST)May 02, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is Odisha Class 10 Matric Result announcement time?

    According to Board of Secondary Education (BSE) president Srikant Tarai, the results of the matriculation examination, including the State Open School Certificate Examination (for school dropouts) and the Madhyama Examination (for Sanskrit students), will simultaneously be published at 4 pm today, May 2.

  • 2:24 PM (IST)May 02, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will BSE Odisha Matric Results be announced?

    The results of the Class 10 board examination conducted by the Odisha government will be announced today, May 2.

     

  • 2:24 PM (IST)May 02, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download Odisha Class 10 Matric Results?

    • Visit the official website of BSE Odisha, bseodisha.ac.in. 
    • Click on 'results' tab.
    • It will redirect you to the login page. 
    • Enter your roll number, and other credentials.
    • Odisha Class 10 Matric Results will appear on screen.
    • Download and save Odisha Class 10 Matric Results for future reference.
Top News

