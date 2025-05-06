Cuet pg 2025 results declared for over 4.2 lakh candidates, direct link here CUET PG 2025 results have been declared by NTA on May 6; candidates can download their scorecards at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for postgraduate courses today, May 6. Candidates who participated in the examination can now access their scorecards on the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

This year, CUET PG 2025 saw registrations from 6,54,019 candidates, out of which 5,23,032 appeared for the exam. The test, conducted between March 13 and April 1, was held in computer-based format across 43 different shifts. Candidates had the option to appear for up to four subject papers, with the exam featuring a total of 157 subjects.

The release of the results follows closely on the heels of the final answer key publication. After releasing the provisional key last month, the NTA invited objections from candidates. These inputs were reviewed by subject experts, and necessary revisions were made before finalizing the answers.

A total of 191 universities, including Central, State, Private, and other institutions, are participating in the CUET PG 2025 admissions process. The examination serves as a single-window entrance test for postgraduate programs across these institutions.

Steps to Check CUET PG 2025 Results:

Visit exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG Click on the link for “CUET PG Result 2025” Enter your application number and date of birth Submit the details to view the result Download and print a copy for future reference

The NTA has reiterated that its responsibilities include candidate registration, exam conduct, answer key release, result declaration, and hosting of scorecards. The participating universities will now proceed with the admission processes based on these results.

For further information and updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official CUET PG portal.