NIOS 12th result 2026 OUT at results.nios.ac.in; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the senior secondary, Class 12 exam result for April/ May 2026 exams. The students who had appeared for NIOS 12th exam can check their result on the official websites - nios.ac.in and results.nios.ac.in and download scorecard PDF.

How to download NIOS 12th scorecard PDF at results.nios.ac.in

The students can follow these steps to download NIOS 12th scorecard PDF. To download NIOS 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - nios.ac.in and results.nios.ac.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use enrollment number as login credential. NIOS 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NIOS 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - nios.ac.in, results.nios.ac.in

Click on NIOS Class 12 scorecard PDF link

Enter enrollment number as login credential

NIOS 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save NIOS Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

NIOS 12th scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.

How to download NIOS 10th scorecard PDF at results.nios.ac.in

NIOS 10th result 2026 will be out soon on the official websites - nios.ac.in, results.nios.ac.in. The candidates can follow these steps to download NIOS matric, 10th scorecard PDF. To download, candidates need to visit the official portals - nios.ac.in, results.nios.ac.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter enrollment number as the login credential. NIOS 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NIOS 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - nios.ac.in, results.nios.ac.in

Click on NIOS 10th scorecard PDF link

Use enrollment number as login credential

NIOS 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save NIOS 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on NIOS 12th result 2026, please visit the websites - nios.ac.in, results.nios.ac.in.