NIFT Entrance Exam 2022 result to be declared today: Here's how to check, direct link | Details

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Entrance Exam 2022 results will be out today. The exam had taken place on February 6, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the NIFT Entrance Test 2022 can download the results from the official site of NIFT, nift.ac.in.

Here's how to check:

Go to the official site of the National Institute of Fashion Technology(NIFT), nift.ac.in. Go on the homepage and click the 'Admission' tab. Select your program. Enter your roll number, application number, and date of birth. Your NIFT Results will appear on the screen. Save, Download, take a printout for it further reference.

The shortlisted candidates need to login to niftadmissions.in and fill choices by March 11, the admit card will be available to download from March 16.

