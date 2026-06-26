NEET UG re-exam 2026 scorecard link at neet.nta.nic.in soon; how to download

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-exam scorecard link will be available soon on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download re-NEET scorecard on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. NEET re-exam scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, password. NEET re-exam was held on Sunday, June 21.

How to download NEET re-exam scorecard 2026 at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET re-exam scorecard is available for download on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam scorecard on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET re-exam scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on NEET re-exam scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET re-test scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam scorecard PDF link

Use login credentials - application number, date of birth

NEET re-test scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download NEET re-exam answer key 2026

NEET UG re-exam answer key 2026 was earlier released on June 25, the candidates can raise objections on answer key till June 28 at neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam answer key pdf on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET re-exam answer key pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on re-NEET answer key pdf link. NEET re-exam answer key pdf will be available for download, save re-NEET answer key pdf and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam answer key 2026 link

NEET re-exam answer key pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET re-exam answer key pdf and take a print out.

How to raise objection on NEET re-exam answer key 2026

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth

Now, choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF

Pay NEET re-exam answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save NEET re-exam answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on NEET UG re-exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read | NEET re-exam answer key 2026: Check last date to raise objections at neet.nta.nic.in