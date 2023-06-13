Tuesday, June 13, 2023
     
NEET UG 2023 Result expected soon; Know where, how to check

NEET UG 2023 Result: Once the scorecard is released, aspirants will be able to check the NEET UG scores using their application number and date of birth.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: June 13, 2023 7:02 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG Result 2023 expected soon

NEET UG 2023 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) today, June 13. The NEET UG 2023 scorecard will be hosted on the official website of NEET - neet.nta.nic.in. Once the scorecard is released, aspirants will be able to check the NEET UG scores using their application number and date of birth.

The NEET UG 2023 examination was held on May 7 at 4,097 different Centres located in 499 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India. The provisional answer key was issued by the testing agency on June 4 and candidates were allowed to raise objections against it till June 6. As per the reports, over 20 lakh candidates took NEET UG 2023 examination for admission to MBBS, BDS and other allied programmes.

How to Check NEET UG 2023 Result

Aspirants can follow the steps given here to check the NEET UG 2023 Result online through the website.
Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the 'NEET UG 2023 Result' link on the homepage
Step 3: Next, enter your application number and date of birth
Step 4: The NEET UG 2023 result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the scorecard PDF and print a copy for further reference.

