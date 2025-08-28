NEET PG 2025 merit list released for 50% All India Quota seats; check marks, ranks at natboard.edu.in The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the NEET PG 2025 AIQ merit list for postgraduate medical admissions. Eligible candidates can check their ranks online and download their AIQ scorecards from September 5 to participate in MCC-led counselling.

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has published the NEET PG 2025 merit list for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats. Candidates aspiring to secure admission in MD, MS, Postgraduate Diploma, Post MBBS DNB, DrNB (Direct 6-year) courses and NBEMS Diploma programmes for the 2025-26 academic session can now check their merit status on the official website natboard.edu.in.

What the NEET PG 2025 merit list contains

The merit list provides key details such as candidates' roll numbers, application IDs, categories, NEET PG scores, overall ranks, All India Quota ranks and category-wise quota ranks. This transparent format enables candidates to clearly understand their standing in the national-level competition.

Exam and result timeline

The postgraduate medical entrance examination was conducted on August 3, 2025, with results declared on August 19, 2025. Along with the results, the category-wise NEET PG cut-off marks were also announced. Candidates who scored equal to or above the cut-off marks are now eligible to take part in the AIQ counselling process, which will be managed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

State quota merit lists

While NBEMS has released the AIQ merit list, the preparation of merit lists for state quota seats will be handled separately by respective states and Union Territories. These lists will be prepared in line with eligibility criteria, reservation rules and policies set by the states.

NEET PG AIQ scorecards from Sept 5

NBEMS confirmed that AIQ scorecards for eligible candidates will be available for download from September 5, 2025, on natboard.edu.in. These scorecards can be accessed online and will remain available for six months.

The AIQ scorecards will mention three important ranks:

NEET PG 2025 Rank: The overall merit position of a candidate among all exam takers. All India Quota Rank: The overall merit position among candidates eligible for AIQ counselling. All India Quota Category Rank: The rank of candidates within their respective categories (OBC, SC, ST, EWS) among those eligible for AIQ counselling.

