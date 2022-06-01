NEET PG result 2022 declared: How to check, minimum cut off score here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NEET-PG result 2022 declared! Health minister Mandaviya congratulates qualifying students

Highlights NEET PG exam 2022 took place on May 21.

Results were supposed to come out on June 20, but were declared on June 1.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated all qualifying students.

The result of the National Eligibility Entrance Test -PG (NEET-PG) has been declared, and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made the announcement on Wednesday. He congratulated students who qualified for the exam. Students can check their results at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The declaration of results may come as a surprise because they were originally slated to be declared on June 20.

In accordance with the minimum qualifying or eligibility criteria for admission to MD or PG or MS Diploma courses, the cut-off scores for various categories are as follows:

Category Minimum Qualifying/Eligibility Criteria Cut off score (out of 800) General/EWS 50th percentile 275 SC/ST/OBC 40th percentile 245 UR PWD 45th percentile 260

Each and every question in NEET-PG 2022 was reviewed by the faculty members from the concerned specialty after the conduct of NEET-PG 2022 to re-check for technical correctness of the questions as well as answer keys. As per the counselling policy of MCC, a candidate can choose the benefit of only one kind of reservation.

Individual score card of the candidates who appeared NEET-PG 2022 can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in on or after June 8, 2022.

