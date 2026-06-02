NEET MDS result 2026 at natboard.edu.in soon; check cut off marks, scorecard download links

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET MDS) result 2026 will soon be announced, the candidates can check and download NEET MDS scorecard on the official website - natboard.edu.in. The NEET MDS scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. NEET MDS was held on May 2, 2026.

How to download NEET MDS scorecard at natboard.edu.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download NEET MDS scorecard PDF. To download NEET MDS scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website - natboard.edu.in and click on NEET MDS scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. NEET MDS scorecard pdf will be available for download on the screen. Save NEET MDS scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in

Click on NEET MDS scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

NEET MDS scorecard pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET MDS scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

NEET MDS scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, qualifying status, rank, other details.

How to download NEET MDS merit list PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download NEET MDS merit list PDF. To download NEET MDS topper list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - natboard.edu.in and click on NEET MDS toppers list PDF link. NEET MDS merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET MDS toppers list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in

Click on NEET MDS toppers list PDF link

NEET MDS merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET MDS toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on NEET MDS result 2026, please visit the official website - natboard.edu.in.