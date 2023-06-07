NCHM JEE 2023 Result declared; Download scorecard at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NCHM JEE 2023 Result declared

NCHM JEE Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Exam (NCHM JEE 2023) result today, June 7. Aspirants registered for the exam can check and download their NCHM JEE scorecard through the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth in order to check the NCHM JEE 2023 result.

The NTA has conducted the NCHM JEE 2023 entrance exam on May 14, 2023. The examination was held in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon for a duration of 180 minutes. Successful candidates will now have to appear for the NCHM JEE Counselling. The NCHMCT will soon release the counselling schedule on its official website.

ALSO READ | BHU UG Admission 2023-24 Registration begins for UG courses; Direct link

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023 Admit Card, City Intimation Slip OUT for June 9-11 exams; Direct link

How to Check NCHMCT JEE Result 2023

Aspirants can follow the steps given here to check and download the NCHM JEE Result 2023 online.

Visit the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Go to the 'Candidates Activity' and click on the 'NCHM JEE 2023 Score Card’ link. Next, key in your application number and date of birth. Submit it and the NCHM JEE Hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download the PDF and take a printout for further reference.

Direct Link: NCHMCT JEE Result 2023