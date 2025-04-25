NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC result 2025 today, when and where to download NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC result 2025 will be declared today, April 25. Students and parents can download NBSE HSLC HSSLC scorecards by visiting the official website, nbsenl.edu.in. Check latest updates.

New Delhi:

NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC result 2025 will be declared today, April 25. Students and parents can download their scorecards using their credentials on the login page, nbsenl.edu.in. The result announcement will be made at 1 pm today.

This year, the Nagaland Board conducted the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination on February 11 and concluded on March 7, while Class 10 HSLC exams were conducted from February 12 to February 24, 2025. Once the results are out, students can download Nagaland Board 10th, 12th scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC result 2025?