NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC result 2025 today, when and where to download

NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC result 2025 will be declared today, April 25. Students and parents can download their scorecards using their credentials on the login page, nbsenl.edu.in. The result announcement will be made at 1 pm today.
This year, the Nagaland Board conducted the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination on February 11 and concluded on March 7, while Class 10 HSLC exams were conducted from February 12 to February 24, 2025. Once the results are out, students can download Nagaland Board 10th, 12th scorecards by following the easy steps given below.
How to download NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC result 2025?
- Go to NBSE's official webpage at nbsenl.edu.in.
- On the ' results' section, click.
- Click on 'HSLC/HSSLC Result 2025' or 'NBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Results 2025'.
- Enter the necessary information, such as your date of birth and roll number.
- The screen will display the 2025 NBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Results or the 2025 HSLC/HSSLC Results.
- Download the PDF and view your scores.
- For future reference, print off the NBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Results 2025 or the HSLC/HSSLC Result 2025 marksheet.