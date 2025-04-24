NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2025 tomorrow: How to download Nagaland Board 10th, 12th scorecards? NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2025 will be declared tomorrow, April 25. Students who are eagerly waiting for the Nagaland Board 10th, 12th results can download their mark sheets by visiting the official website of NBSE, nbsenl.edu.in. Check the latest updates here.

New Delhi:

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) is all set to announce the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results tomorrow, on April 25. Students and parents can download Nagaland Board 10th, and 12th results by visiting the official website of NBSE, nbsenl.edu.in.

According to the reports, NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2025 will be declared at 1 pm, on April 25. However, the board has not mentioned the exact time for the release of the result. The students will be able to download their marksheets through the official portal.

This year, the board conducted the Class 10 HSLC exams from February 12 to February 24, 2025. Whereas the Class 12 board HSSLC exams were held from February 11 to March 7, 2025. Once the results are out, students can download Nagaland Board 10th, 12th scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Nagaland Board 10th, 12th scorecards?

Visit the official website of NBSE, nbsenl.edu.in.

Click on the 'results' section.

Click on 'NBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Results 2025' or 'HSLC/ HSSLC Result 2025'.

Enter your required credentials, including roll number, date of birth, and other details.

NBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Results 2025 or HSLC/ HSSLC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Check your scores and download the document.

Take a printout of the NBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Results 2025, or the HSLC/ HSSLC Result 2025 marksheet for future reference.

Last year, NBSE HSLC/ HSSLC Result 2025 were declared on April 26. The overall pass percentage for class 12th NBSE 2024 stood at 82.91 per cent, and the overall pass percentage of class 10th NBSE 2024 stood at 71.87 per cent. Students who are not satisfied with their marks will be able to apply for the re-evaluation by registering on the board’s website. Those who do not meet the minimum marks can appear for supplementary exams. Details on supplementary exams, re-evaluation will be shared in due course. Students have been advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.