NBEMS GPAT cut off 2026 PDF at natboard.edu.in: Check GPAT cut off score, percentile category-wise

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) cut off 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download NBEMS GPAT cut off 2026 PDF on the official website - natboard.edu.in. GPAT result link is natboard.edu.in, a total of 5,362 candidates got qualified for the GPAT 2026 successfully.
NBEMS GPAT cut off 2026 category-wise
- General - 96.258
- OBC-NCL - 90.08
- SC - 76.47
- ST - 57.39.
NBEMS GPAT category-wise qualified candidates list
- General - 780
- OBC-NCL - 2308
- SC - 900
- ST - 415.
How to download NBEMS GPAT cut off 2026 PDF at natboard.edu.in
The candidates can check and download NBEMS GPAT cut off 2026 PDF on the official website - natboard.edu.in. To download NBEMS GPAT cut off 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - natboard.edu.in and click on cut off PDF link. NBEMS GPAT cut off 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save NBEMS GPAT cut off 2026 PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in
- Click on NBEMS GPAT cut off 2026 PDF link
- NBEMS GPAT cut off 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save NBEMS GPAT cut off 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
A total of 5,362 candidates got qualified for the GPAT 2026 successfully. The minimum qualifying score/ percentile for General/ EWS is 50th percentile, OBC/ SC/ ST - 45th percentile, PwBD - 45th percentile.
The candidates can check and download GPAT rankcard on the official website - natboard.edu.in. To download GPAT rankcard 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - natboard.edu.in and click on GPAT rankcard link. Enter login credentials - application ID, roll number. GPAT rankcard 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save GPAT rankcard PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in
- Click on GPAT rankcard 2026 PDF link
- Use application ID, roll number as the required login credentials
- NBEMS GPAT rankcard PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save NBEMS GPAT rankcard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
For details on NBEMS GPAT result 2026, please visit the official website - natboard.edu.in.