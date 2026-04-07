NBEMS GPAT cut off 2026 PDF at natboard.edu.in: Check GPAT cut off score, percentile category-wise

New Delhi:

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) cut off 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download NBEMS GPAT cut off 2026 PDF on the official website - natboard.edu.in. GPAT result link is natboard.edu.in, a total of 5,362 candidates got qualified for the GPAT 2026 successfully.

NBEMS GPAT cut off 2026 category-wise

General - 96.258

OBC-NCL - 90.08

SC - 76.47

ST - 57.39.

NBEMS GPAT category-wise qualified candidates list

General - 780

OBC-NCL - 2308

SC - 900

ST - 415.

How to download NBEMS GPAT cut off 2026 PDF at natboard.edu.in

The candidates can check and download NBEMS GPAT cut off 2026 PDF on the official website - natboard.edu.in. To download NBEMS GPAT cut off 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - natboard.edu.in and click on cut off PDF link. NBEMS GPAT cut off 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save NBEMS GPAT cut off 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in

Click on NBEMS GPAT cut off 2026 PDF link

NBEMS GPAT cut off 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save NBEMS GPAT cut off 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

A total of 5,362 candidates got qualified for the GPAT 2026 successfully. The minimum qualifying score/ percentile for General/ EWS is 50th percentile, OBC/ SC/ ST - 45th percentile, PwBD - 45th percentile.

The candidates can check and download GPAT rankcard on the official website - natboard.edu.in. To download GPAT rankcard 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - natboard.edu.in and click on GPAT rankcard link. Enter login credentials - application ID, roll number. GPAT rankcard 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save GPAT rankcard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in

Click on GPAT rankcard 2026 PDF link

Use application ID, roll number as the required login credentials

NBEMS GPAT rankcard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save NBEMS GPAT rankcard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on NBEMS GPAT result 2026, please visit the official website - natboard.edu.in.