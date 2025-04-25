Nagaland Board NBSE 10th, 12th topper list out: Lungyihangle Nring tops HSLC, Vikhono Senotsu leads HSSLC

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has announced the Class 10th and 12th board results, along with the toppers list. Lungyihangle Nring secured the top spot in Class 10 with 98.6% marks, while Vikhono Senotsu topped Class 12 with 96.20% marks. The overall pass percentage for NBSE HSSLC board exams 2025 was 82.44%, and for Class 10 (HSLC), it was 75.16%. Students can download their Nagaland Board NBSE 10th, 12th exam results from the official website, nbsenl.edu.in.
This year, the Nagaland Board conducted the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination on February 11 and concluded on March 7, while Class 10 HSLC exams were conducted from February 12 to February 24, 2025. To access the NBSE HSSLC board exams 2025 scorecards, Nagaland Board NBSE 10th scorecards, students can follow these steps on the NBSE website.
How to download NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC result 2025?
- Visit nbsenl.edu.in, the official website of NBSE.
- Click on the ' results' section.
- Select 'NBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Results 2025' or 'HSLC/HSSLC Result 2025'.
- Enter the required data, including your roll number and date of birth.
- The 2025 NBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Results or the 2025 HSLC/HSSLC Results will be shown on the screen.
- You can view your scores by downloading the PDF.
- Print the NBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Results 2025 or the HSLC/HSSLC Result 2025 marksheet for your records.