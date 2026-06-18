MSBTE summer diploma result 2026 OUT at result.msbte.ac.in; how to download scorecard PDF

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) summer diploma exam result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download MSBTE summer diploma scorecard PDF on the official portal - result.msbte.ac.in, once released. MSBTE summer diploma exam scorecard PDF login credentials are - enrollment number or seat number. MSBTE summer diploma exam was held between April 23 and May 16, 2026.

How to download MSBTE summer diploma scorecard PDF at result.msbte.ac.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download MSBTE summer diploma scorecard PDF on the official portal - result.msbte.ac.in. To download MSBTE summer diploma scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - result.msbte.ac.in and click on MSBTE summer diploma scorecard PDF. Enter enrollment number or seat number as the login credentials. MSBTE summer diploma scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save MSBTE summer diploma scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - result.msbte.ac.in

Click on MSBTE summer diploma scorecard PDF link

Use enrollment number or seat number as the login credentials

MSBTE summer diploma scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save MSBTE summer diploma scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

MSBTE summer diploma scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, qualifying status, other details.

How to download MSBTE summer diploma merit list PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download MSBTE summer diploma merit list PDF on the official portal - result.msbte.ac.in. To download MSBTE summer diploma merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - result.msbte.ac.in and click on MSBTE summer diploma merit list PDF link. MSBTE summer diploma merit list PDF will be available for download, save MSBTE summer diploma topper list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - result.msbte.ac.in

Click on MSBTE summer diploma topper list PDF link

MSBTE summer diploma topper list PDF will be available for download

Save MSBTE summer diploma merit list PDF and take a print out.

MSBTE offers a diverse range of diploma programs across various courses, including engineering, technology, management, and more. Some of the most sought-after courses include Diploma in Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Fashion and Clothing Technology, Food Technology, and Pharmacy. In addition to these core programs, MSBTE also offers specialised diplomas such as Industrial Electronics, Digital Electronics, and Travel & Tourism, catering to the varied interests and career goals of students.

For details on MSBTE summer diploma result 2026, please visit the official website - result.msbte.ac.in.