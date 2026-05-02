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MSBSHSE HSC scorecard at mahahsscboard.in Live: Check 12th result via Umang app, Digilocker

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

MSBSHSE HSC scorecard via Umang app, Digilocker: The MSBSHSE HSC 12th scorecard will be available for download at indiaresults.com, Umang app, Digilocker.

MSBSHSE HSC result 2026 Live: How to download Maharashtra Board 12th marksheet at mahahsscboard.in.
MSBSHSE HSC result 2026 Live: How to download Maharashtra Board 12th marksheet at mahahsscboard.in. Image Source : mahahsscboard.in
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The Maharashtra Board, MSBSHSE HSC, Class 12 scorecard is available for download on the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in. If the official websites -  mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in crashed, the MSBSHSE 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download at indiaresults.com. The MSBSHSE HSC 12th scorecard will also be available for download via Umang app, Digilocker. 

MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard via UMANG app: How to download  

  • Download UMANG app from Google Play Store 
  • Click on MSBSHSE HSC 12th scorecard PDF link 
  • Enter the application number and date of birth as login credentials   
  • MSBSHSE HSC 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen  
  • Save MSBSHSE HSC 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

How to download MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard via Digilocker  

  • Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.
  • Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.
  • On the homepage, look for the option for MSBSHSE HSC, 12th marksheet PDF link 
  • Click on this option
  • Enter the required details and submit
  • Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.      

Live updates :MSBSHSE HSC 12th scorecard 2026 link at mahresult.nic.in Live Updates

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  • 12:07 PM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MSBSHSE HSC scorecard link activated at mahahsscboard.in

    MSBSHSE HSC scorecard link activated at mahahsscboard.in. To download MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in and click on HSC, Class 12 marksheet PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save MSBSHSE HSC marksheet PDF and take a print out. 

  • 11:56 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard via Digilocker

    Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.
    Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.
    On the homepage, look for the option for MSBSHSE HSC, 12th marksheet PDF link 
    Click on this option
    Enter the required details and submit
    Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.      

  • 11:54 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MSBSHSE HSC scorecard download links

     MSBSHSE HSC scorecard download links are -  mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in. To download MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in and click on HSC, Class 12 marksheet PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save MSBSHSE HSC marksheet PDF and take a print out.   

  • 11:51 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MSBSHSE 12th result 2026: Websites to check HSC result

    Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC 12th result websites and links are - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in. To download MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in and click on HSC, Class 12 marksheet PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save MSBSHSE HSC marksheet PDF and take a print out.   

  • 11:51 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download MSBSHSE HSC 12th scorecard at indiaresults.com

    1. Click on MSBSHSE HSC 12th result link at indiaresults.com 
    2. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth 
    3. MSBSHSE HSC 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    4. Save MSBSHSE HSC 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  
  • 11:50 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MSBSHSE HSC 12th result 2026 websites

    MSBSHSE HSC 12th result 2026 links are - mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in. Here are the steps to follow to download Class 12 scorecard PDF - 

    Visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in
    Click on MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF link 
    Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    MSBSHSE HSC scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen  
    Save MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • 11:47 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MSBSHSE HSC result out: 89.79% students pass

    A total of 89.79 per cent students cleared the Maharashtra Board HSC, Class 12 exam. The girls have outperformed boys, the pass percentage for female students was 93.15 per cent, male was 86.80 per cent. 

     

  • 11:40 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard via Digilocker

    1. Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.
    2. Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.
    3. On the homepage, look for the option for MSBSHSE HSC, 12th marksheet PDF link
    4. Click on this option
    5. Enter the required details and submit
    6. Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.   
  • 11:40 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MSBSHSE HSC result 2026: Official websites crashed, how to download scorecard

    • Click on MSBSHSE HSC 12th result link at indiaresults.com
    • Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth 
    • MSBSHSE HSC 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    • Save MSBSHSE HSC 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.   
  • 11:39 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MSBSHSE HSC result 2026 at mahresult.nic.in: Steps to download scorecard PDF

    • Visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in
    • Click on MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF link 
    • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    • MSBSHSE HSC scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen  
    • Save MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 11:39 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MSBSHSE HSC scorecard link activated at mahresult.nic.in

    MSBSHSE HSC scorecard link has been activated on the official websites -  mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in. To download MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in and click on HSC, Class 12 marksheet PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save MSBSHSE HSC marksheet PDF and take a print out.    

  • 11:38 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MSBSHSE HSC 12th result out

    MSBSHSE HSC 12th result has been declared. MSBSHSE HSC scorecard PDF link will be activated soon at mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in. To download MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in and click on HSC, Class 12 marksheet PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save MSBSHSE HSC marksheet PDF and take a print out.    

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Maharashtra Msbshse Hsc Exam Class 12 Results
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