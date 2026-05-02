MSBSHSE HSC scorecard at mahahsscboard.in Live: Check 12th result via Umang app, Digilocker

The Maharashtra Board, MSBSHSE HSC, Class 12 scorecard is available for download on the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in. If the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in crashed, the MSBSHSE 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download at indiaresults.com. The MSBSHSE HSC 12th scorecard will also be available for download via Umang app, Digilocker.
MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard via UMANG app: How to download
- Download UMANG app from Google Play Store
- Click on MSBSHSE HSC 12th scorecard PDF link
- Enter the application number and date of birth as login credentials
- MSBSHSE HSC 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save MSBSHSE HSC 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
How to download MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard via Digilocker
- Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.
- Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.
- On the homepage, look for the option for MSBSHSE HSC, 12th marksheet PDF link
- Click on this option
- Enter the required details and submit
- Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.