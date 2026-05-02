MSBSHSE HSC scorecard at mahahsscboard.in Live: Check 12th result via Umang app, Digilocker

MSBSHSE HSC 12th result 2026 links are - mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in. Here are the steps to follow to download Class 12 scorecard PDF -

Visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in

Click on MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

MSBSHSE HSC scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.