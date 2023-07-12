MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi result 2023 soon: Check Class 10th, 12th results expected date and latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi result 2023 for classes 10th, 12th soon

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi result 2023, MP class 10th, 12th result date and time: The results of the Ruk Jana Nahi examination for classes 10th and 12th will be released soon by the Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS). The students who appeared in the said exam will be able to download their results using their credentials on the login page using their credentials.

Ruk Jana Nahi exams for the class 10th June session were conducted between June 5 and 24 while class 12th exams were held between June 15 and 30. These exams were conducted in two sessions - June and December.

In order to download MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi result 2023, the students will have to enter their roll number and select their exam name on the official website. Once the result is declared, the direct link will be hosted on mpsos.nic.in. Students can follow the easy steps given below to download Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023 for class 10th and 12th.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh: New medical colleges to be Established in Mau, and Shamli

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) - mpsos.nic.in Click on the result tab It will take you to the new page where you need to select the exam name and put your roll number and click on the submit button After submitting the details, MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023 for classes 10th, and 12th will appear on the screen Download and save MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023 for future reference

Official Website Direct Link

Ruk Jana Nahi exams were introduced in 2016 which gives the opportunity to class 10th, and 12th students who fail in their annual regular exams to continue their education. This initiative is a part of the open schooling system. It provides nine consecutive attempts to students to qualify for their exams.