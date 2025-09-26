MPMSU Result 2025 Out at mpmsu.edu.in; How to download scorecard PDF MPMSU Result 2025: The candidates can check the MPMSU BSc Nursing UG Course result on the official website- mpmsu.edu.in. The MPMSU BSc Nursing UG scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number, roll number and date of birth

New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University has declared the BSc Nursing UG Course results 2025. The candidates can check the MPMSU BSc Nursing UG Course result on the official website- mpmsu.edu.in. The MPMSU BSc Nursing UG scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number, roll number and date of birth.

To download MPMSU BSc Nursing UG scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- mpmsu.edu.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials. MPMSU BSc Nursing UG scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save MPMSU BSc Nursing UG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

MPMSU BSc Nursing UG scorecard PDF: Steps to download at mpmsu.edu.in

MPMSU BSc Nursing UG scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, scorecard, details.