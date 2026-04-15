mpbse.nic.in MP Board 12th result link at mpresults.nic.in; direct links, login credentials

New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is set to release the Class 10 and Class 12 results today. For students, this is the moment they have been waiting for after weeks of exams and preparation. The results will go live online, so there is no need to visit schools. Everything can be checked from your phone or computer, as long as you have your login details ready.

According to MPBSE, students can expect the results on April 15, 2026. MP Board 12th result websites are - mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and log in credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

MPBSE Class 10, 12 result 2026 time and websites

The MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results will be announced at 11 am.

Once released, students can check their results on:

mpbse.nic.in

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Students will also be able to download their scorecard PDF from these websites.

Login details required to check MP Board result

To access the result, students will need:

Registration number or roll number

Date of birth

Make sure you keep these details ready before checking your result to avoid delays.

How to download MPBSE Class 10, 12 scorecard PDF

Follow these simple steps:

Visit any of the official websites

Click on the scorecard or result link

Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth

Submit the details

Your scorecard PDF will appear on the screen. Download it and save it for future use. It is also a good idea to take a printout.

Step by step guide to check MP Board results 2026

You can also follow this method:

Go to mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

Click on the link for ‘MP Board 10th and 12th results’

You will be redirected to the login page

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

ALSO READ: MP Board 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: MPBSE Class 10, 12 results at mpresults.nic.in; direct links, websites