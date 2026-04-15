mpbse.mponline.gov.in MP Board 10th, 12th results 2026 OUT; how to download scorecard pdf at mpresults.nic.in

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced Class 10, 12 exam results 2026. The students can check and download MPBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF on the official websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and download scorecard PDF. The MP Board 10th, 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. MP Board 10th, 12th results 2026 (OUT) Live: MPBSE Class 10, 12 results at mpresults.nic.in; direct links

The students can follow these steps to check and download MP Board 10th, 12th scorecard PDF. To download MPBSE 10th and 12th scorecard, students need to visit the websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. MPBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF will be available on the screen for download. Save MP Board Class 10, 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'MP Board 10th and 12th results'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your credentials, such as registration number, date of birth and click on 'submit'

MP Board 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen

Download and save MP Board 10th and 12th results for future reference.

How to download MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2026 via DigiLocker

Students can also access their results through DigiLocker:

Visit the DigiLocker website or open the app

Log in and go to the MPBSE results section

Enter your login details

Your result will appear on the screen.

MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2026 via SMS: How it works

Students can check their MP Board results through SMS by sending their details in a specific format. Once the message is sent, the result is delivered directly to the mobile number.

You will need your roll number or registration number to use this method. Make sure you enter the correct details to avoid errors.

Steps to check MP Board result via SMS

Follow these basic steps:

Open the messaging app on your phone

Type the required format using your roll number

Send the message to the official number provided by the board

Wait for a reply SMS

Your result details will be sent to your phone as a text message.

Details required to check MPBSE result

To use SMS or any other method, you will need:

Roll number or registration number

Date of birth

Keeping these ready will save time.