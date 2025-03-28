MPBSE MP Board 5th 8th Result 2025 releasing today on rskmp.in, know how to check MPBSE MP Board Result 2025: The MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 exams were conducted from February 24 to March 5, 2025. Over 22,85,000 students are waiting for the RSKMP results 2025.

Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh, RSKMP will announce the MP Board 5th and 8th result 2025 today, March 28. As per the official update, the result link will be issued at 1 pm on the official website- rskmp.in. Students and parents will be able to check and download the MPBSE MP Board 5th and 8th result 2025 by using their roll number and other details as asked. It is advised to keep MP Board admit card handy ahead of the result.

MP Board Result 2025 Date and Time

As per the official announcement, class 5 and 8 results will be published at 1 pm today. Once released students who appeared can check the results on the official website--rskmp.in using login credentials like registration number/ roll number and password to check the scorecard.

As per the data cited on the official website, over 11,17,000 students of class 5th and more than 11,68,000 students of class 8th from government, non-government schools and registered madrasas of the state participated in the MPBSE MP Board 2025 exams. To evaluate the answer sheet, 322 centres were set up across Madhya Pradesh. More than 1,19,000 evaluators were assigned to check the answer sheets and upload the marks on the official portal.

MP Board 5th 8th Result 2025: How to check

Visit the official website of MP Board 5th and 8th result- rskmp.in Click on MP Board Result 5th, 8th link available on homepage (will be active, after the result is declared) Submit the login credentials MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 will appear on the screen View and download the MPBSE scorecard PDF Take a print out for the future reference

As per the passing criteria, students will have to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the examination. Students are required to score at least 33 marks out of 100 in every subject and maintain an overall aggregate of 33 percent to pass the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 exam 2025.