MPBSE 10th result 2026 at mpresults.nic.in; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results very soon. According to Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, students can expect the results on April 15, 2026.

For many students, this is an important moment. After weeks of exams and waiting, the focus now shifts to checking scores and planning what comes next. The results will be available online on the board’s official websites.

According to MPBSE, students can expect the results on April 15, 2026. MP Board 10th result websites are - mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and log in credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

MPBSE Class 10, 12 result 2026 date and official websites

The MP board results are expected to be released on April 15, 2026.

Students will be able to check their results on:

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpbse.nic.in

mpresults.nic.in

MP Board exam dates and passing marks

The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 13 to March 3, 2026.

The Class 12 exams took place from February 10 to March 7, 2026.

Last year, the results were announced on May 6, 2025, at 10 am.

To pass the exams, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject.

How to download MPBSE marksheet 2026

Students can follow these steps to download their scorecard:

Visit the official website at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Click on the ‘Exam Results’ tab

Select ‘MPBSE HSSC Main Examination Results’ for Class 12 or ‘MPBSE HSC Main Examination Results 2026’ for Class 10

Enter your roll number, application number, and date of birth

Click on submit

It is a good idea to keep your login details ready so you can check your result without delay.

Other ways to check MP Board results 2026

Apart from the official websites, students can also access their results through DigiLocker, SMS, or the MPBSE mobile application.

MPBSE second exam dates 2026

The board will conduct the Class 10 second exams from May 7 to May 19, 2026.

For Class 12, the second exams will be held from May 7 to May 25, 2026.

Students who plan to appear for these exams should keep track of the dates and prepare accordingly.

ALSO READ: MP Board 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: MPBSE Class 10, 12 results at mpresults.nic.in; direct links, websites