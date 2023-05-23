MP Board Results 2023: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th result on May 25; Know when and where

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 on May 25

MP board 10th, 12th Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2023 on May 25. As per the reports, the Madhya Pradesh State Education Minister, Inder Singh Parmar will declare the MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2023 via press conference at 12:30 PM on May 25.

Once the MP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 is released, the students will be able to check and download MP board 10th, 12th score card from the official website-- mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. To access the MPBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2023, students need to log in with their roll number and required credentials.

The MPBSE Class 10th board exams began on March 1 and ended on March 27. While the Class 12th board exams started on March 2 and ended on April 1, 2023. The examinations were held in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon. Students should score a minimum of 33 percent marks in individual subjects and in the aggregate to pass the MP Board Class 10th and 12th Exam 2023.

MPBSE Results 2023: Steps to Check Online

Students can check the MP Board Class 10th, 12th results by following the steps provided below.