Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. MP Board Result 2025 updates: RSKMP 5th, and 8th results out, official website down - check how to download

  Live MP Board Result 2025 updates: RSKMP 5th, and 8th results out, official website down - check how to download

MP Board Result 2025 for classes 5th and 8th have been announced today, March 28. Students and parents can now download results from the official website, https://rskmp.in. Check direct link, gender-wise pass percentage, how to download scorecard, latest updates on results here.

MP Board Result 2025 for 5th, and 8th out
MP Board Result 2025 for 5th, and 8th out Image Source : India TV
Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

MP Board Result 2025 updates: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the results for the 5th and 8th classes today, March 28. According to the official announcement, the link to the results have been activated on the official website. Students and parents across the state waiting for the MP Board 5th and 8th results for 2025 can download results from the official website, rskmp.in. In order to download RSKMP MP Board Results, candidates are required to enter their roll number and other required details when logging in. According to the official data, more than 1,117,000 fifth-class students and over 1,168,000 eighth-grade students from government, non-government, and state-registered madrasas participated in the MPBSE MP Board 2025 exam. A total of 322 centers were established to assess the answer sheets across the state.  Over 119,000 evaluators were assigned to review the response sheets and upload the grades on the official website.

 

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest updates.

Live updates :MP Board Result 2025

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 1:24 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    RSKMP 5th 8th Result 2025 download link and scan code

  • 1:20 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    RSKMP 5th 8th Result 2025 official website not working

    Due to heavy traffic on the RSKMP website, the website is showing an error. Students and parents are advised to keep calm and revisit the official website to check MP Board 5th 8th Results 2025. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

     

  • 1:18 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Download RSKMP 5th 8th Result 2025 via QR

    Students can download RSKMP 5th 8th Result 2025 directly through this QR code.

    India Tv - Download RSKMP 5th 8th Result 2025 via QR
    (Image Source : INDIA TV)Download RSKMP 5th 8th Result 2025 via QR

  • 1:12 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    RSKMP 5th 8th Result 2025 direct link

    RSKMP 5th 8th Result 2025 direct link has been activated on the official website, rskmp.in. Students can download their results by keying their Samagra Id / Roll No, captcha on the login page.

    India Tv - RSKMP 5th 8th Result 2025 direct link
    (Image Source : RSKMP)RSKMP 5th 8th Result 2025 direct link out

  • 1:08 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    RSKMP 5th 8th Result 2025 out

    RSKMP 5th 8th Result 2025 has been released by the Rajya Shiksha Kendra. The link to the results can be accessed at rskmp.in.

    Download RSKMP 5th 8th Result 2025

  • 1:03 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Alternative options to check RSKMP 5th 8th Result 2025

    – mpbse.nic.in

    – mpresults.nic.in

    – rskmp.in

    – QR code

    – MPBSE Mobile app (only for Android users)

  • 12:53 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download RSKMP 5th 8th Result 2025 via digilocker?

    Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app and enter your registered username to log in.

     Step 2: Choose "Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE)" from the first drop-down menu.

     Step 3: Select the document type you need, such as a passing certificate, migration, MP board Class 5th, or 8th marksheet.

     Step 4: Enter the roll number and any additional information that is needed.

     Step 5: Download the MBPSE Class 5 or 8 digital marksheet or certificate by clicking the "get document" button.

  • 12:51 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Where can i download RSKMP 5th 8th Result 2025?

    – Rskmp.in

    – SMS

    – DigiLocker

    – QR code

  • 12:50 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Things required for checking MP Board 5th and 8th 2025 results

    – Roll codes

    – Roll numbers

    – Date of birth as mentioned on the admit card

  • 12:44 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MP Board RSKMP 5th, 8th Result 2025 Updates: 15 remaining left for results declaration

    Only 15 minutes remaining for the announcement of MP Board RSKMP 5th, 8th Result 2025, students are advised to keep a close watch on the official website of RSKMP for latest updates.

  • 12:28 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MP Board RSKMP 5th, 8th Result 2025 Updates: Is there any option for revaluation?

    Students will also have an opportunity to apply for the revaluation of their RSKMP Class 5 and Class 8 answer booklets and OMR sheets.  Details on the revaluation process will be announced during the MP Board 5th and 8th result declaration.

  • 12:25 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MP Board RSKMP 5th, 8th Result 2025 to be declared in 40 minutes

    MP Board RSKMP 5th, 8th Result 2025 will be declared in 40 minutes. The official website reads, ''Class 5th & 8th Exam Result will be displayed on 28/03/2025 at 01:00 PM, please wait.'' Students and parents are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest udpates.

    India Tv - MP Board RSKMP 5th, 8th Result 2025 date and time
    (Image Source : RSKMP)MP Board RSKMP 5th, 8th Result 2025 date and time

  • 12:20 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When was RSKMP Class 8th exam conducted?

    The Class 8 RSKMP exams were conducted between February 24 and March 5. The Class 8 MP board exam began with the first language papers – Hindi, English, Urdu, and Marathi followed by mathematics and music (only for visually impaired).

  • 12:10 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When was RSKMP Class 5th exam conducted?

    The Class 5 RSKMP exams were conducted between February 24 and March 1. The Class 5 MP board exam began with the first language papers – Hindi, English, Urdu, and Marathi. 

  • 11:41 AM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Where can I check Class 5, and 8 results?

    Students can check RSKMP 2025 MP Class 5 and Class 8 results from the official website, rskmp.in. 

     

  • 11:39 AM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MP Board RSKMP 5th, 8th Result 2025: When can marksheets be collected?

    Students will be able to collect the hardcopies of the Class 5, and 8 MP board 2025 mark sheets, which will include the details of the marks scored in all the subjects, pass percentage and qualifying status from the respective schools later.

  • 11:37 AM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MP Board to provide QR to check RSKMP Class 5 and 8 results 2025

    The Madhya Pradesh Board will provide a QR code for checking the Class 5 and 8 results of 2025. Students will be able to view their results by scanning the QR code.

  • 11:33 AM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How was RSKMP Class 8th results in 2023

    In 2023 RSKMP class 8 results, the pass percentage was 76.09 per cent. Out of the total number of 10,66,405 students appearing Class 8 RSKMP exams in 2023, as many as 8,11,433 students passed the exam.

     

  • 11:27 AM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MPBSE MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025: Last year pass percentage

    Last year, the pass percentage for class 5th was recorded at 48.3 per cent for girls and 51.7 per cent for boys. Similarly, in Class 8, girls passed the exam at a lesser percentage than boys, with 48.4% of female students passing the exam compared to 51.6% of male students.

  • 11:23 AM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MP Board Result 2025 updates: What if anyone fail in one or two subjects of class 5th and 8th?

    In case, any student fails in one or two subjects, they will be allowed to appear for the supplementary exams. However, students failing in more than two subjects will have to repeat the class.

  • 11:20 AM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MP Board Class 8 Result 2025 updates: Previous result dates

    • 2025: March 28, 2025
    • 2024: April 23, 2025 
    • 2023: May 15, 2023
    • 2022: April 23, 2023 
  • 11:15 AM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What are the passing marks for MP Board Class 8?

    To pass the MP Board 8th class exams, students need to score a minimum of 33% (or 33 marks out of 100) in each subject. 

  • 11:13 AM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When was MP Board Class 5th and 8th exams conducted?

    MP Board Class 5th and 8th exams were conducted between February 24 and March 5, 2025. A total of 22,85,000 students took the MP Board Class 5th and 8th exams. These students came from a variety of state-wide government, private, and accredited madrasa schools. 

  • 11:10 AM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Credentials required for checking MPBSE Results 2025

    To view their MP Board Class 5th and 8th results for 2025, students must input their roll number or Samagra ID.

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025: Details in scorecards

    • Roll Number
    • Parents Name 
    • Grades 
    • Marks obtained by student 
    • Date of Birth 
  • 11:07 AM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Which board is there in Madhya Pradesh?

    The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (abbreviated MPBSE) is a board of school education in the state of Madhya Pradesh, India. 

  • 11:06 AM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will MPBSE MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 be out?

    According to the official announcement, the result link will go live at 1 PM on the official website — https://rskmp.in.

  • 10:56 AM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download MP Board Class 5 And 8 Results 2025?

    Candidates can follow these simple steps to check and download their results:

    • Visit the official website of rskmp, https://rskmp.in.
    • Enter your login information, including your password, user ID, and captcha.
    • Choose between the following login options: Govt. assisted, Madrasa, Private, Private Teacher, and Private.
    • You will see the MP board Class 5 and 8 results after selecting Login.
    • Save the scorecard as a PDF file for later use after downloading it

     

  • 10:55 AM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 Results Live: Passing Marks

    To pass the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 exams, students must secure at least 33% in each subject. This means achieving a minimum of 33 marks out of 100 in every subject while maintaining an overall aggregate of 33%.

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
Madhya Pradesh Results Exam Results Education Education News High School
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\