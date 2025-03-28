Live MP Board Result 2025 updates: RSKMP 5th, and 8th results out, official website down - check how to download MP Board Result 2025 for classes 5th and 8th have been announced today, March 28. Students and parents can now download results from the official website, https://rskmp.in. Check direct link, gender-wise pass percentage, how to download scorecard, latest updates on results here.

MP Board Result 2025 updates: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the results for the 5th and 8th classes today, March 28. According to the official announcement, the link to the results have been activated on the official website. Students and parents across the state waiting for the MP Board 5th and 8th results for 2025 can download results from the official website, rskmp.in. In order to download RSKMP MP Board Results, candidates are required to enter their roll number and other required details when logging in. According to the official data, more than 1,117,000 fifth-class students and over 1,168,000 eighth-grade students from government, non-government, and state-registered madrasas participated in the MPBSE MP Board 2025 exam. A total of 322 centers were established to assess the answer sheets across the state. Over 119,000 evaluators were assigned to review the response sheets and upload the grades on the official website.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest updates.