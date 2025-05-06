MPBSE results 2025 out, get your MP Board 10th, 12th marksheets from here MP Board MPBSE has declared the 10th, 12th results. Students who were eagerly waiting for the MP Board classes 10 and 12 exam results can download their marksheets from the official websites, at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in. Check direct link here.

New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), Bhopal, has activated the MP Board classes 10 and 12 results download link. Students who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards from the official website of MPBSE, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. This year, a total of 16,60,252 students appeared in the MP Board exams. Out of these, 7,06,475 students participated in the MP Board Class 12 Exam 2025, and 9,53,777 students had appeared in Class 10. This year's results reflect a significant improvement from the previous few years' pass percentage. In the Class 10 results, a total of 76.22% of students passed, reflecting an increase of 10 per cent compared to last year. Similarly, Class 12th students demonstrated better performance, with a pass rate of 74.48%.