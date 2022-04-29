MP board exam results: Know how to download marksheet HERE

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The scorecard is available for download at the official website of the board - mpbse.nic.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education released the results of class 10th and 12th board exams today via press conferendce. The scorecard is available for download at the official website of the board - mpbse.nic.in.

Steps on how to check MPBSE class 10th and 12th exam results:

Go to MPBSE official website - www.mpresults.nic.in

Click on the 'MP 10 or 12 Board result 2022' Class link

Enter the student's roll number as well as their application number

Next, press the'submit' button

Check and download the page

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The other sites where the results can be checked are as follows mpbse.moonlove.gov.in, mpbsc.nic.in, examresults.net/mp.

Meanwhile, Pragati Mittal of Sheopur topped the exams in the Maths stream with 98.8percent marks.In the Biology stream, Divyata Patel of Shajapur topped. Out of 761024 students registered for class 12th board exams 87429 candidates failed. Similarly, 287642 students failed in the class 10th exams.

