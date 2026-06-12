MP Board 10th supplementary results 2026 out at mpbse.mponline.gov.in; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The MP Board 10th supplementary results 2026 (MP Board) has announced the Class 10 supplementary exam results 2026. The students who had appeared for MP Board 10th supplementary exam can check the result on the official websites - mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The MP Board 10th supplementary marksheet PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth, captcha.

How to download MP Board 10th supplementary marksheet PDF at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

The students can check and download MPBOSE 10th supplementary marksheet PDF on the official portal - mpbse.mponline.gov.in. To download MPBOSE 10th supplementary marksheet PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - mpbse.mponline.gov.in and click on MPBOSE 10th supplementary marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. MPBOSE 10th supplementary marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save MP Board 10th supplementary marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Go to mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Click on the link for ‘MP Board Class 10 supplementary result link’

You will be redirected to the login page

Enter your roll number or registration number and date of birth

Click on submit

Save MPBOSE 10th supplementary marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download MP Board 10th supplementary marksheet PDF at indiaresults.com

The students need to follow these steps to download MP Board 10th supplementary marksheet PDF at indiaresults.com. To download MP Board 10th supplementary marksheet PDF, candidates need to visit the alternative website - indiaresults.com and click on 10th supplementary marksheet PDF link. Enter registration number and date of birth

as the required login credentials. MP Board 10th supplementary marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save MP Board 10th supplementary marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Visit the alternative website - indiaresults.com

Click on MP Board 10th supplementary marksheet PDF link

Use registration number and date of birth as the required login credentials

MP Board 10th supplementary marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save MP Board 10th supplementary marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

MP Board 10th and 12th results 2026 were earlier announced on April 15. The pass percentage in MP Board 10th exam was 73.42 per cent, while Class 12 pass percentage recorded at 76.01 per cent.

For details on MP Board 10th supplementary result 2026, please visit the official websites - mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in.